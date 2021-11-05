“he’s completely fucked up” (VIDEO)

Singer Jean-Luc Lahaye was placed in police custody on Wednesday at the premises of the Central Office for the Suppression of Violence against Persons (OCRVP), in Nanterre. The 68-year-old interpreter of “Papa chanteur” is suspected of rape and sexual assault on minors over 15, as well as of bribery of minors. His daughter, Margaux, was also taken into police custody on suspicion of “witness tampering” and “complicity in the rape of a minor over 15 years old”. She is suspected of having tried to pressure the two complainants not to press charges against her father.

A custody that made many people react in the world of showbiz, including Pierre-Jean Chalençon. The Napoleon fan and collector is indeed the author of a controversial tweet, commenting on the detention of his singer friend. A tweet that is struggling to pass for the columnists of “Touche pas à mon poste”. Come to explain himself on the set of Cyril Hanouna on C8, Pierre-Jean Chalençon faced the wrath of the chroniclers.





Benjamin Castaldi notably expressed his feelings: “You realize that it’s been 2 or 3 years now that you have always been in bad buzz stories. That’s where we say to each other, either he’s doing it on purpose, or he’s completely fucked up. You can have your opinion but don’t do that on social media “.

Pierre-Jean Chalençon indeed takes the excuse of his friendship with Jean-Luc Lahaye to excuse his tweet accusing justice. The other chroniclers, just as reassembled, deplore the fact that the voice is given more to the defenders of rapists than to the victims themselves.