his parents claim 11,000 euros from the National Education

The horror film, a remake of a Japanese classic, was supposed to allow teenagers to work on the fantastic. Except that one of the students, aged 13, was traumatized by the experience offered by this film where the characters die after watching a cursed tape.

Two years later, his parents therefore decided to sue National Education before the administrative court of Lyon.

The family lawyer mentions a teenage girl “in a state of post-traumatic stress”, medical certificate in support, who could no longer manage “watch television alone” and who sank into a “social isolation” during the remainder of his college education.





The psychological and moral damage of the victim was estimated at 11,342 euros. This is the amount that was claimed this Thursday.

But the public rapporteur asked the administrative court not to follow this request, considering that the French teacher had carried out educational work upstream and downstream of the screening of the film The Ring, with a written assignment on “the construction of fear in a film”.

The family lawyer considered him rather that the professor had been at fault in choosing The Ring of Gore Verbinski, whose television broadcast is not recommended to under 16 years.

The Lyon administrative justice will rule within 15 days.