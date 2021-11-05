How “Let’s Go Brandon” Became the Anti-Biden Slogan

via Associated Press
UNITED STATES – An insult disguised as encouragement, the Republicans had accustomed us to more direct. “Let’s go Brandon!”, Or “Go Brandon!”, This slogan has been sweeping like a wave in the United States for a few weeks: on social networks obviously, but also during political meetings, during visits by Joe Biden, in logo on clothes and caps or even on masks.
However, there is nothing really pleasant about those four words: they are simply a code, not so secret, to insult President Joe Biden. Explanations.
It all started on October 2, during a Nascar race at the Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama, explains ABC News. Brandon Brown, one of the pilots, had won his first Xfinity series and was being interviewed by an NBC Sports reporter.
Behind the 28-year-old man, who was answering the journalist’s questions, a crowd chanted a few words in a loop, hardly audible. The reporter then suggested that they shout “Let’s Go Brandon!” To celebrate the pilot’s victory. Except that it was not: the crowd was actually chanting “Fuck Joe Biden”.
The mistake made the rounds of social networks and the phrase “Let’s go Brandon” was taken up for the new meaning it could take.
Who uses this slogan?
This sentence, which has become a rallying point among the conservatives, comes up repeatedly among anonymous people as well as on the side of elected officials or political leaders.
On October 21 in Florida, when Republican Representative Bill Posey ended a speech in the House of Representatives, he raised his fist and said “Let’s go Brandon!”
South Carolina Republican Jeff Duncan wore a mask on Oct. 31 that read “Let’s Go Brandon!” at the Capitol.
Texas Senator Ted Cruz posed with a sign with this slogan during a game that also read “FJB”, or “Fuck Joe Biden”.
Senator Mitch McConnell’s press secretary reposted a photo of the phrase on a construction sign in Virginia to him on Twitter. Same at the end of October, the procession of Joe Biden passed in front of a banner “Let’s Go Brandon!” in New Jersey.
And it’s not all about signs and placards. When President Biden visited a construction site in the suburb of Chicag last October to promote the vaccination against Covid, protesters chanted this new antiphon, specifies ABC News.
American rapper Bryson Gray released a new hit at the end of October, also titled “Let’s Go Brandon”, quickly reaching No. 4 on the iTunes list of rap songs. The artist announced a few days later that his music video and the lyric version of his hit had been censored by Youtube. Reason given: “medical disinformation”. ”What medical misinformation is in the song? Wow, ”he asked on Twitter. According to Fox News, YouTube tech support responded to a tweet from Bryson Gray, stating that censorship of his song was under review.
YouTube has banned “Let’s Go Brandon” song from YouTube due to “medical information”. What medical misinformation is in the song? Whoa. pic.twitter.com/W8sCcyH4IM
– CCG BRYSON (@RealBrysonGray) October 21, 2021
Finally, of course, Donald Trump did not fail to jump at this opportunity. Its “Save America” political action committee is now selling a “Let’s go Brandon!” T-shirt. at $ 45 apiece.
Pres Trump’s at the BIG Baseball Game in Atlanta TONIGHT. Are you watching?
LET’S GO BRANDON!
Claim your FREE SHIRT now: https://t.co/kIxn2ByH1p
Stop2End
– Trump Campaign Texts (@TrumpSMS) October 31, 2021
The former president had also been heavily insulted during his tenure. He was also entitled to a song “F * ck Donald Trump” by YG and Nipsey Hussle. It returned, four years after its release, in the top 10 listens on iTunes as on Spotify after the victory of Joe Biden.
See also on The HuffPost: Joe Biden mocked and criticized for dozing off at Cop26