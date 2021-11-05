How “Let’s Go Brandon” Became the Anti-Biden Slogan

via Associated Press “Let’s Go Brandon”: What is this new anti Biden slogan? (Photo of a “Let’s Go Brandon” banner at a football game in Syracuse on October 30, 2021 by AP Photo / Joshua Bessex)

UNITED STATES – An insult disguised as encouragement, the Republicans had accustomed us to more direct. “Let’s go Brandon!”, Or “Go Brandon!”, This slogan has been sweeping like a wave in the United States for a few weeks: on social networks obviously, but also during political meetings, during visits by Joe Biden, in logo on clothes and caps or even on masks.

However, there is nothing really pleasant about those four words: they are simply a code, not so secret, to insult President Joe Biden. Explanations.

It all started on October 2, during a Nascar race at the Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama, explains ABC News. Brandon Brown, one of the pilots, had won his first Xfinity series and was being interviewed by an NBC Sports reporter.

Behind the 28-year-old man, who was answering the journalist’s questions, a crowd chanted a few words in a loop, hardly audible. The reporter then suggested that they shout “Let’s Go Brandon!” To celebrate the pilot’s victory. Except that it was not: the crowd was actually chanting “Fuck Joe Biden”.

The mistake made the rounds of social networks and the phrase “Let’s go Brandon” was taken up for the new meaning it could take.

Who uses this slogan?

This sentence, which has become a rallying point among the conservatives, comes up repeatedly among anonymous people as well as on the side of elected officials or political leaders.

On October 21 in Florida, when Republican Representative Bill Posey ended a speech in the House of Representatives, he raised his fist and said “Let’s go Brandon!”