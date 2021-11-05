how Spain (almost) achieved collective immunity

Henry de Laguérie



09:02 am, November 05, 2021



DECRYPTION

The figures for the epidemic are surprising and encouraging. At the end of the summer, when Spain lifted the last restrictions on Covid-19, specialists expected a rebound. This has not happened and cases of coronavirus, as well as hospitalizations, have declined. So much so that according to the prestigious scientific journal The Lancet, the country is the first in Europe to achieve collective immunity to the virus.

Covid: more than 80% of Spaniards vaccinated

For two months, the Covid figures have remained low and no resumption of the epidemic has been observed, unlike much of Europe. There, the incidence rate stabilized at around 25 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, or two times less than in France.





These good figures can be explained above all by the success of the vaccination campaign: 80% of Spaniards thus received their two doses, against a little less than 75% in France. “It is thanks to the diligence of the Spanish people, who responded well to the vaccination campaign, that now we are in a rather privileged situation”, argues Félix del Oro, doctor in Andalusia.

Soon the end of the mask in Spain?

The vaccine-resistant are so few that Spain has never needed to introduce a health pass. The success highlighted by The Lancet is to the credit of the Spaniards who, in general, continue to respect barrier gestures, including social distancing and wearing a mask.

Should we therefore consider easing the latest measures against the coronavirus, a little less than two years after the appearance of the first cases in Europe? According to Pierre Malchair, the emergency director of the Bellvitge hospital in Barcelona, ​​we must in any case keep the mask: “Even if there is a tendency in the various European countries and in the world to withdraw its compulsory use, the wearing the mask was and remains the key to controlling the disease, “he says. And that’s why, for example, the mask remains compulsory in all schools in Spain.