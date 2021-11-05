Hugo Gaston offers Carlos Alcaraz and a quarter-final at the Rolex Paris Masters

“There was a crazy, Davis Cup atmosphere, appreciated Gaston at the Eurosport microphone after the meeting. I play tennis for that kind of atmosphere. It was a big fight. There was a really big first set and a very weird second set. He leads 5-0 and I manage to make 7 games in a row so I’m very proud, I’m very happy. At 5-0 I was already starting to prepare my things for the third set. I know when I play relaxed I play really well and that’s what happened. He started to tighten up, the audience pushed more and more and in the important moments and I managed to be strong and aggressive. The audience played a very important role for me in this game. It’s very late but they were still there so I can only thank them. This is the victory of all of us. “