Hugo Gaston, qualified for the quarter-finals of the Rolex Paris Masters: “An incredible atmosphere”

“How do you explain this mind-blowing scenario against Carlos Alcaraz?”
Yes there was a pretty astonishing scenario, from 5-0 for him to 7-5 for me in the second. I relaxed to 5-0. He started making a lot of mistakes because I made him outsmart with high balls, low balls, fast balls, slow balls. He started to get confused, maybe get excited, I don’t know. I stayed focused on myself, being very calm. The more the set progressed, the better I played. Today (Thursday) it turns out for me, I’m very happy.
“The stadium was hot. It was great to be in the field. It is also their victory. I won thanks to them because they pushed me from start to finish ”
Tell us about the atmosphere with a melting audience …
There was an incredible atmosphere tonight. I play tennis for atmospheres like that. The stadium was hot. It was great to be in the field. To be able to enjoy with them. It is also their victory. I won thanks to them because they pushed me from start to finish, even when I was badly embarked at the start of the first or in the second set. They have always been there to support me. It was crazy to perform in front of such an audience.
You will face world number 2 Daniil Medvedev in less than 19 hours in the quarter-finals. How do you prepare in such a short time?
I am going to rest. Get a little massage and then get a good night’s sleep. I don’t know yet how I’m going to organize myself tomorrow (Friday). I’ll have time to sleep well, eat well, do a good warm-up in the afternoon to be ready at 7:30 p.m. I know tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. I’ll be there. It will be a very good match against one of the best players in the world. It is happiness. “