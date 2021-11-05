Hugo Gaston, qualified for the quarter-finals of the Rolex Paris Masters: “An incredible atmosphere”

Tell us about the atmosphere with a melting audience …

There was an incredible atmosphere tonight. I play tennis for atmospheres like that. The stadium was hot. It was great to be in the field. To be able to enjoy with them. It is also their victory. I won thanks to them because they pushed me from start to finish, even when I was badly embarked at the start of the first or in the second set. They have always been there to support me. It was crazy to perform in front of such an audience.