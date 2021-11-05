impressive armed robbery in the streets of Medellin, eleven arrests

By SudOuest.fr with AFP

Posted on 11/05/2021 at 7:31 am

Updated on 11/05/2021 at 7:31 am

The robbers were targeting a gold deposit in the el Poblado district, but were surprised by a police patrol, according to impressive footage filmed by onlookers’ cell phones

About twenty hooded and heavily armed men attempted a daring robbery at midday on Thursday in an affluent neighborhood of the city of Medellin (north-western Colombia), which ultimately ended in exchanges of fire with police and the arrest of eleven suspects. The robbers were targeting a gold deposit in the el Poblado district, but were surprised by a police patrol, according to impressive footage filmed by onlookers’ cellphones, videos which quickly went viral on Colombian social networks.

🚨# ÚLTIMAHORA Impactantes images grabadas por testigos del asalto en Medellín muestran la violencia con la cual los criminales respondieron a la llegada de la Policía. Los asaltantes dispararon armas automáticas de largo alcance, al tiempo que huían in motorcycles of alto cilindraje. pic.twitter.com/SnpADbppj0 – Webinfomil.com (@Webinfomil) November 4, 2021

Fleeing on foot or by mounting precipitously on a dozen motorcycles, the attackers, some with bulletproof vests, opened fire in the street with automatic weapons on the police. It is an “attempted theft by an organized criminal gang which apparently prepared its coup for months,” Medellin mayor Daniel Quintero told reporters.

Como si fuera una película of Hollywood – roban a commercial premises in Medellín. Balacera incluida y reacción de los policías# RoboDePelícula. Creditos al ciudadano que hace mera descripción de la escena pic.twitter.com/BRgZp2pkpB

– Miguel Á. Castaño B. (@ Miguecasta7) November 4, 2021

“It’s not Netflix here”

“They thought they were going to do La casa de papel here,” blasted Daniel Quintero, referring to a famous Netflix series recounting the exploits of a team of robbers. “But no gentlemen, this is not Netflix here!” Let this be a message to all criminals, ”he added. Eleven suspects were captured by police in the pursuits that followed the assault. One of them is injured and has undergone surgery, according to the mayor.

🚨# ÚLTIMAHORA Una violenta balacera acabó de presentar en la ciudad de Medellín, cuando varias docenas de criminales armados con fusiles de asalto intentionaron robar una fundición de oro en la Avenida Las Vegas. The Policía reaccionó oportunamente capturando a cuatro bandidos. pic.twitter.com/icUmpI8OME – Webinfomil.com (@Webinfomil) November 4, 2021

The police arrested a first suspect who was on the lookout in front of the targeted warehouse, police general Javier Jose Martin explained during a press conference. “At the sight of a patrol car, he got scared, warned the other criminals who were inside the establishment. Then began the exchanges of fire “, detailed General Martin, specifying that two police officers had been” slightly injured “. Seven guns, five motorcycles, six bulletproof vests and a vehicle were seized, according to the officer.