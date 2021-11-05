More

    in Dieppe, the JT of France 2 disturbed (VIDEO) – RT in French

    Entertainment


    Presented exceptionally from Dieppe, the JT of France 2 was disrupted live by an individual calling for the resignation of Emmanuel Macron and also targeting his former collaborator, Alexandre Benalla.

    On November 4, the France 2 news from 1 p.m. had exceptionally been relocated outside, in the middle of a market, in Dieppe (Normandy). But far from the Parisian platforms, the exercise was not easy for its presenter, Julian Bugier … And for good reason, the launch of the subjects was disturbed by an individual who notably chanted “Macron resignation” and ” Benalla in prison ”.


    “There are some disturbances but that’s how it is,” Julian Bugier reacted first, before stopping and making a mistake on a transition. “There are some disturbances here on the plateau. It’s normal, it’s live, ”he then added.

    The rest of the journal continued without incident.

    As part of the presidential campaign, France 2 has decided, once a month, to relocate its television news outside Paris. The city of Dieppe was chosen because of current events, notably marked by the fishing crisis between the French and British authorities.


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleThe complaint filed by Jeff Bezos’ company against NASA rejected in court
    Next article500,000 deaths from Covid-19 in Europe this winter? Doctors divided over WHO estimates

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC