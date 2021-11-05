in Dieppe, the JT of France 2 disturbed (VIDEO) – RT in French

Presented exceptionally from Dieppe, the JT of France 2 was disrupted live by an individual calling for the resignation of Emmanuel Macron and also targeting his former collaborator, Alexandre Benalla.

On November 4, the France 2 news from 1 p.m. had exceptionally been relocated outside, in the middle of a market, in Dieppe (Normandy). But far from the Parisian platforms, the exercise was not easy for its presenter, Julian Bugier … And for good reason, the launch of the subjects was disturbed by an individual who notably chanted “Macron resignation” and ” Benalla in prison ”.





“There are some disturbances but that’s how it is,” Julian Bugier reacted first, before stopping and making a mistake on a transition. “There are some disturbances here on the plateau. It’s normal, it’s live, ”he then added.

The rest of the journal continued without incident.

As part of the presidential campaign, France 2 has decided, once a month, to relocate its television news outside Paris. The city of Dieppe was chosen because of current events, notably marked by the fishing crisis between the French and British authorities.