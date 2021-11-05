In Polynesia, the vice-president dismissed from his post for refusing to be vaccinated against the Covid

POLICY – The President of French Polynesia Edouard Fritch has withdrawn the vice-presidency of his government from Tearii Alpha, which refuses to be vaccinated against Covid-19, the presidency of this overseas collectivity indicated Thursday, November 4.

“The personal choice of Mr. Alpha is not compatible with the exemplary nature required by the function of number two in the government and causes trouble in public opinion,” said a press release from the presidency.

Tearii Alpha, however, retains its ministerial portfolios of Agriculture, Blue Economy and Research.

The government and the majority of President Fritch have been going through great tension since the local law on compulsory vaccination was passed on August 23. Supported by Edouard Fritch, his government and his majority in the assembly, this law was to apply on October 23, before being postponed to December 23.





Besides the vice-president of the government Tearii Alpha, another prominent political figure also announced that she was not vaccinated: the president of the assembly Gaston Tong Sang, also mayor of Bora Bora.

57% of the population vaccinated

In August, Tearii Alpha invited several hundred people to celebrate his wedding, including President Fritch who had played guitar on a stage after he had just announced the ban on festive gatherings to fight the epidemic. Released on social networks and local media, the images of the celebration sparked outrage and calls for resignation.

Mistrust of vaccines remains strong in Polynesia, where only 57.2% of the population is vaccinated.

The Covid-19 killed 636 Polynesians, three quarters of them between August and October, out of a total population of 280,000 inhabitants. The overseas community, still under curfew, has not recorded any deaths since October 26.

