In the midst of COP26, the Senate approves the absurd private copying tax on repackaged goods

Denounced by many environmental associations, the extension of the private copying levy to second-hand products was however approved by the Senate. An absurd decision, at a time when refurbished devices allow us to reduce our carbon footprint.

It is riddled with inconsistencies, and yet the private copying tax on refurbished devices was adopted by the Senate on November 2, 2021. Until the end, companies in the refurbished market hoped that parliamentarians would backtrack on this problematic proposal , underlines Next Inpact. This was not the case: as part of a law aimed at reducing the environmental footprint of digital technology (which is even more paradoxical), the senators approved the extension of the private copying levy (RCP) to all used products, whether reconditioned or not.

Second-hand phones and tablets with a storage of 64 GB or more will therefore be subject to a fee of 10.08 euros including tax and 10.92 euros including tax, respectively. Amounts that will then be donated to Copie France, the organization responsible for collecting the remuneration paid by manufacturers or importers of recording media (USB keys, mobile phones, tablets, etc.) and redistributing them to authors, artists, publishers and producers.

Double tax on used products

This private copying levy on second-hand products is however abstruse. To begin with, the remuneration for private copying aims to compensate the cultural community for the capacity of the public to be able to make recordings of works in a private setting. This system therefore concerns devices with a recording capacity (USB keys, hard disks, etc.). But with the takeover of Spotify, Deezer and other streaming giants, this practice has already fallen into disuse.





Applying the private copying tax to second-hand products is, moreover, making the strange choice of applying it to them twice, since the royalty has already been paid when purchasing a new one. The most damaging point in history, however, is that this risks hampering the development of the refurbished market, which nevertheless makes it possible to reduce the carbon footprint of tech, by promoting the reuse of devices, in particular smartphones and tablets. .

Environmental associations such as Friends of the Earth were also upset against this project. October 21, the NGO thus indicated on Twitter, under the hashtag #sauvonslportunity: ” This morning we were in front of the Senate to denounce the setbacks of the French government on measures intended to fight against planned obsolescence and in particular the introduction of a fee of 10 € on reconditioned smartphones in the REN Law “. While the COP26 has just opened its doors to accelerate the climate transition, the Senate is showing a very strange sense of priorities.

This morning we were in front of the @Senate to denounce the setbacks of @gouvernementFR on measures intended to fight against planned obsolescence and in particular the introduction of a fee of 10 € on refurbished smartphones in the REN Law#save the opportunity https://t.co/2Gq9vxnssk – Friends of the Earth FR (@amisdelaterre) October 20, 2021

Photo credit of the one:

Tyler Lastovich / Pexels