Income to protect your savings from inflation

OUR ADVICE – Holding life insurance and livret A funds in euros then makes you lose money. Real estate and stocks are preferred.

We almost forgot it, but inflation is poison for savings. It comes to eat the yields and little by little nibbles the capital. The French, who have accumulated a huge savings mattress in recent months – nearly 157 billion euros in surplus savings between March 2020 and June 2021 according to the Banque de France – have every reason to be worried. While prices increased by 2.6% in October over one year according to INSEE, those who have placed their money on media with little or no income – current account, livret A or funds in euros … – will lose money. money. The negative returns on this type of investment are currently negative.

Paradoxically, the rise in the cost of living, if it can be read on gas and electricity bills, is not yet a source of concern for savers..“Our customers ask us questions, but don’t have any particular fears”, notes Alessandra Gaudio, Director of Wealth Solutions at Generali France.

