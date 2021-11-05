Infant bronchiolitis: the epidemic is already affecting almost all regions

The bronchiolitis epidemic is indeed here. This Wednesday, November 3, Public Health France unveiled its weekly epidemiological bulletin concerning this disease, caused by the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). All indicators are red: in mainland France, all regions, except one, are affected by the virus.

Almost all areas affected by bronchiolitis

With the passage of Brittany in the epidemic phase, only Corsica remains in the pre-epidemic phase in metropolitan France. In the Overseas Territories, only Guyana presents a worrying situation, which is also at the pre-epidemic stage. According to Public Health France, emergency room visits for bronchiolitis everywhere in France increased by 25% the week of October 25 compared to the previous week.

This represents 4,189 children under the age of 2, of which nine out of ten babies (3,777) were less than 1 year old. A total of 1395 children, or 93% who came for an emergency consultation, were hospitalized, of whom 1289 (92%) were under 12 months old.





An early outbreak of bronchiolitis

Every winter, hospitals save that they are going to have to deal with an epidemic of bronchiolitis. But, this year, she arrived earlier than usual. And for good reason: in 2020, due to confinements and barrier gestures, RSV circulated very little, and children have therefore not developed immunity to the disease.

To limit the risks of seeing your child contracting infantile bronchiolitis, barrier gestures can be applied. In particular, washing hands before and after taking care of the baby, ventilating the rooms and washing toys and blankets regularly. We must avoid taking him to confined public places and not share bottles, pacifiers and other cutlery without being washed, explains Public Health France. If you have symptoms of a cold yourself, avoid kissing your baby, cover your mouth when coughing or sneezing, and wear a mask when caring for your baby.