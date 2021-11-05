Infirmary: Messi in Madrid with Paredes, but for a simple routine visit?





Absent in Leipzig this Wednesday evening with PSG for muscle discomfort but also because of the remains of his contusion to his left knee, Lionel Messi was this Thursday afternoon in Madrid where the Spanish press surprised him at the exit of a regenerative physiotherapy clinic. This visit to Spain is only a half-surprise since the Argentinian press had recently announced this visit to Madrid to consult the knee specialist who had operated on a rupture of the internal collateral ligament of the left knee. which occurred in September 2015.

While Messi has been suffering from his left knee for almost two months now but still plays, this visit was interpreted as the start of a rehabilitation process given the specialty of the clinic in question. According to the Argentinian press, this would not be the case and the sports newspaper Olé thus ensures that it was a simple private and routine visit. It would thus be in no way related to the recent physical problem of the 34-year-old striker, neither at the muscular level, nor at the level of the knee.





= = EXCLUSIVA #JUGONS = = = = MESSI ha pasado por una CLÍNICA en MADRID de terapia REGENERATIVA. pic.twitter.com/dA643PYVds – El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) November 4, 2021

In any case, Messi did not come to the clinic alone since Leandro Paredes, also absent in Leipzig because he was hit in the left thigh, accompanied him on this trip to Spain. They were also joined on site by their compatriot and Atlético Madrid player Rodrigo De Paul. A midfielder who has no muscle concerns since he had played 90 minutes at Anfield against Liverpool the day before. A simple outing between compatriots then?