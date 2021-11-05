Infirmary: Towards an absence of Messi for Bordeaux / PSG

According to the French press, Lionel Messi, physically affected in the thigh and knee, should be absent for Bordeaux / PSG, scheduled for this Saturday (9 p.m.) as part of the 13th day of Ligue 1.

“Messi presents with hamstring discomfort on the left and knee pain following a contusion”. Last Tuesday, on the eve of the meeting of the fourth day of the group stage of the Champions League between Leipzig and PSG (2-2), the Parisian club formalized the withdrawal of Lionel Messi for the meeting. Meanwhile, the Argentine striker traveled to Madrid with Leandro Paredes, also injured, to see a specialist he knows well about his left knee. An express return trip made with the agreement of the medical staff of PSG according to the French press.





While PSG travels to Bordeaux this Saturday evening (9:00 p.m.) as part of the 13th day of Ligue 1, will Messi be there? It is ” unlikely “, responds L’Équipe, adding that the Pulga could go directly to Argentina, on the occasion of the international break. For its part, the newspaper Le Parisien slips that a certain “Pessimism” hovered the last few hours about it. Despite everything, the French press agrees that the situation of the Pulga does not worry PSG so far.

As a reminder, Sergio Ramos, in the recovery phase, as well as Marco Verratti, Leandro Paredes and Presnel KImpembe, all injured, have already withdrawn for Bordeaux / PSG.