Inflation allowance of 100 euros – Bonuses, 13th month, sick or maternity leave … How will the reference salary be calculated?

The government has clarified how the benchmark salary will be calculated to pay the inflation bonus to those earning less than 2,000 euros per month.

While the first inflation bonuses will be paid on the December pay slips, a doubt persists among those who earn around 2,000 euros net per month. Here is how the reference salary will be calculated to benefit from the inflation bonus of 100 euros.

As a reminder, for employees and public officials, the reference period is calculated from January 1, 2021 to October 31, 2021, or from the start of the employment relationship with the employer, if later.

For the self-employed and farmers, the reference period is the year 2020 – last known income. If the activity begins in 2021, the condition is not verified.

For micro-entrepreneurs, the reference period is the year 2021, based on the turnover base from January 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021

For replacement income (pensions, disability, unemployment), the reference income will be assessed over the month of October 2021.





Regarding the calculation of the reference salary, the government specifies that it is “all the remuneration paid for the months of January to October 2021 which is taken into account, which makes it possible to smooth the effects of bonuses and thirteenth months which would be retained in the remuneration “. “However, most of the end-of-year bonuses occurring in December, they will not be taken into account in the calculation of the average remuneration over the period considered.”

This is valid for civil servants as for employees of the private sector.

For people who are or have been on sick leave or on maternity leave during the year, the salary taken into account is that paid by the employer. “The condition of income of € 2,000 net per month is not reduced in the event of absence”, specifies the government.