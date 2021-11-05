Instagram and Messenger hit again by an outage

BUG – Thousands of users of Meta group services reported malfunctions on Instagram and Messenger this Wednesday evening. Whatsapp and Facebook also appear to have been affected, however to a lesser extent.

For more than two hours on Wednesday, major malfunctions were reported on the various platforms of the Meta group. On Instagram and Messenger, Facebook’s messaging system, browsing was made impossible or was greatly slowed down. A bug that is reminiscent of the giant failure that took place a month ago, almost to the day.

Thousands of users affected

According to Downdetector, a site that allows anyone to report outages, thousands of users have been impacted. At 8:15 p.m., nearly 4,500 people were reporting malfunctions on Instagram, for example, and at 8 p.m., nearly 4,000 were having problems using Messenger. Facebook and Whatsapp messaging also appear to have been affected, but to a lesser extent. On Twitter, the hashtag #instagramdown (“Instagram Breakdown”) quickly rose to the top of the most popular topics. #facebookdown, #messengerdown and #whatsappdown were also particularly used.

“An error has occurred. Please try again”, could read some Instagram users this Wednesday evening when they wanted to reload their news feed. On Messenger, sending and receiving messages seemed compromised. Some users were even unable to access their inbox.

We are working to get back to normal as quickly as possible.– A spokesperson for Meta

“We are aware that many people are having problems accessing Messenger, Workplace Chat and Instagram (messages)”, reacted a spokesperson for Meta quoted by The Parisian. “We are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.” At around 9 p.m., the incident reports communicated to the Downdetector site seemed to have diminished considerably.

Read also

On October 4, Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp had already been affected by an outage. Hundreds of millions of users had been potentially affected by the outage which lasted nearly seven hours following a “faulty configuration change” of the group. As a result of this episode, the boss, Mark Zuckerberg, lost more than six billion dollars after observing a free fall of the stock on the stock market.

On the same subject

The most read articles “Pfizer Gate”: what is this affair described as “explosive” by some? LIVE – Covid-19: nearly 50% of new additional daily cases in a week Fifth wave of Covid-19 in Europe: why does France seem spared? Covid-19: these “three joint elements” which explain the sudden increase in cases in Europe A teenager “traumatized” after seeing “The Ring” in class: her parents attack the National Education

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.