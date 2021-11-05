iPhone 14: the bad news is confirmed

If we are to believe the American media The Information, the iPhone 14 will not be the one that will host the new chip engraved in 3 nanometers. Since the iPhone 12, the Apple smartphone has a chip engraved in 5 nm, which is the case on the new iPhone 13 with the A15 Bionic chip. Logically, everyone was waiting for the situation to change on the iPhone 14 since the Cupertino company has made a habit of changing the engraving every two years. Lost, the A16 chip (a name not yet final) should do without.

The Information understands that it is the manufacturer of the chips, the Taiwanese TSMC (for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company), which could not yet manufacture in large quantities this new chip intended for the iPhone 14. Smaller, it would leave room for Apple to refine the silhouette of its new smartphone. The chip engraved in 3 nm would also be more efficient and less energy consuming, which is always good news for the battery. Especially when we know that autonomy has never really been the strong point of iPhones since their launch in 2007. But TSMC will therefore not be ready in time.

Could the absence of this chip engraved in 3 nm be compensated so that the iPhone 14 is still a high-performance phone capable of meeting great success with consumers? The bets are open.