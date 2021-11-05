Is the Shiba Inu (SHIB) ready for a free fall? Where will it be maintained?

As the cryptocurrency market struggled to recover from a disastrous September, the price of Shiba Inu soared. The rapid rise from $ 0.00000843 to $ 0.00008834 attracted many traders. During this rise, a whale of Ethereum would have acquired a large part of SHIB.

Perspectives from popular analysts

As the rally peaked, the bears stepped in to bring the price down. Initially, the lower price seemed like a good correction. Traders intervened quickly when the price returned to lower levels to buy out the deep. Although the price has rebounded from the lower support levels, the threat of a collapse still looms over the recovery.

With a flip, the memes showed a little positive momentum. There could be a big rally towards the resistance levels. MMBTtrader suggests some pivot areas for the price to hold and avoid further decline.

Analysts claim that after SHIB’s price broke the ATH, it formed a descending triangle. As a result, the price dropped below $ 0.00007000. Analysts predict that a corrective phase can be resolved if price holds and recovers around the support levels of $ 0.00004876. However, if the price breaks through the support level below $ 0.00003736, further declines could follow.





SHIB / USDT: Source: TradingView

Alternatively, if the price of SHIB maintains its current bullish path, it might even to kill another zero. However, the resistance at $ 0.00008868 needs to be tested and removed satisfactorily. The price of Shiba Inu needs a massive injection of cash to climb to the $ 0.0001000 levels.

According to Coingecko, the price of SHIBA INU today is $ 0.000049 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 8,324,518,853.