Israel: Knesset adopts state budget for 2021, first in more than 3 years

Naftali Bennett celebrated the adoption of the budget on Twitter, calling it a “holiday for the State of Israel”

The Knesset passed the state’s first budget in more than three years at around 5 a.m. on Thursday, following an all-night parliamentary session. Further sessions will be held over the next 24 hours to adopt further budget measures.

The passage of the budget was seen as a key test for the eight-party coalition, led by Naftali Bennett, both to prove that an ideologically disparate alliance can unite on major issues and because a failure to November 14 deadline would have automatically triggered new elections.

Despite having only one seat ahead of the opposition, the coalition won all of the hundreds of votes that were organized overnight.

The NIS 609 billion (€ 170 billion) spending plan for 2021 is the first budget adopted by Israel since 2018, after a long political stalemate that saw successive governments fall before they could present a bill to the Knesset.





“After years of chaos, we created a government, overcame the Delta variant of the [coronavirus] and now, thank goodness, we have adopted a budget for Israel! We continue to move forward at full strength, ”he wrote.

MPs are expected to meet again after a few hours of rest to pass the Economic Arrangement Bill which details how the budget will be put into practice, followed by a vote on a budget of NIS 573 billion (NIS 160 billion euros) for 2022.

The budget includes 9 billion euros over five years to improve the socio-economic conditions of the Arab minority in Israel, which the Arab Ra’am party had demanded as one of the conditions of its support for the coalition. Some taxes will also be increased.