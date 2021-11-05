It’s time to fill your hood at a lower price, Christmas toys are on sale on Amazon and Cdiscount!

Frozen, Nerf, Playmobil … the most popular Christmas toys are on sale online (Photo: Getty Images)

Yahoo Shopping editors are committed to independently selecting great products for you at great value prices. Yahoo may receive a commission if you make purchases from the links on this page. The prices and availability of products are subject to change, the prices indicated being those applicable at the time of publication.

Are you more of a farsighted type or a bargain hunter? Then these great offers on Christmas toys should please you.

It’s time to fill your hood. The big e-commerce sites are competing with the elves of Santa Claus with exceptional promotions on future Christmas boxes.

On Cdiscount, the LEGOs are celebrating with the operation “2 bought, the 3rd free” on a selection of LEGO® toys with the code LEGOCARS21. Valid from November 1 to 21, the offer concerns car sets, but many other universes are also on sale on the platform.

Read also: AirPods Pro, Dyson V11, LEGO … 15 crazy deals that get a head start on Black Friday

Amazon, for its part, offers “Toy week”. And sell out, from November 1 to 7, hundreds of toys, from early learning games for toddlers to board games for adults. Playmobil, Nerf, Funko Pop … these stars from the Santa Claus lists benefit from discounts ranging up to -57%.

LEGO 76390 Harry Potter Advent Calendar 2021

Harry Potter Advent Calendar

Shopper: € 19.50 instead of € 29.99 on Amazon

LEGO 43194 Disney’s Fairy Tale of Anna and Elsa from Frozen

Amazon

Shopper: € 30.59 instead of € 39.99 on Amazon

Nerf Fortnite BASR-L Bolt-On Loader Blaster

Amazon

Shopper: € 23.99 instead of € 55.99 on Amazon

Playmobil Ghostbusters Headquarters

Amazon

Shopper: € 54.99 instead of € 68.92 on Amazon

Melissa & Doug wooden game

Amazon

Shopper: € 13.99 instead of € 19.49 on Amazon

LEGO® 75307 Star Wars Advent Calendar 2021

Read more

Cdiscount

Shopper: € 29.40 on Cdiscount

Funko Pop Funkoverse: Battle in The Wizarding World Board Game





Amazon

Shopper: € 26.99 instead of € 49.99 on Amazon

LEGO® Speed ​​Champions 76895 Ferrari F8 Tributo

Cdiscount

Shopper: € 17.99. instead of € 19.99 on Cdiscount

Playmobil Large Tractor with Trailer

Amazon

Shopper: € 23.99 instead of € 45.99 on Amazon

Nerf Elite Surgefire and Official Nerf Elite Darts

Amazon

Shopper: € 15.99 instead of € 34.99 on Amazon

Blanc-Manger Coco Gaul

Amazon

Shopper: € 21.99 instead of € 27 on Amazon

Glitterizz My Glittering Creations Frozen 2 Lansay

Amazon

Shopper: € 6.99 instead of € 7.99 on Amazon

LEGO® Technic Lamborghini Sián FKP 37

Cdiscount

Shopper: € 317.69 instead of € 379.99 on Cdiscount

LEGO Friends Andrea’s Family Home

Amazon

Shopper: € 50.99 instead of € 69.99 on Amazon

Melissa & Doug Castle Hand Puppets

Amazon

Shopper: € 13.99 instead of € 21.49 on Amazon

Read also:

To concern :