It’s time to fill your hood at a lower price, Christmas toys are on sale on Amazon and Cdiscount!

Are you more of a farsighted type or a bargain hunter? Then these great offers on Christmas toys should please you.
It’s time to fill your hood. The big e-commerce sites are competing with the elves of Santa Claus with exceptional promotions on future Christmas boxes.
On Cdiscount, the LEGOs are celebrating with the operation “2 bought, the 3rd free” on a selection of LEGO® toys with the code LEGOCARS21. Valid from November 1 to 21, the offer concerns car sets, but many other universes are also on sale on the platform.
Read also: AirPods Pro, Dyson V11, LEGO … 15 crazy deals that get a head start on Black Friday
Amazon, for its part, offers “Toy week”. And sell out, from November 1 to 7, hundreds of toys, from early learning games for toddlers to board games for adults. Playmobil, Nerf, Funko Pop … these stars from the Santa Claus lists benefit from discounts ranging up to -57%.
LEGO 76390 Harry Potter Advent Calendar 2021
Shopper: € 19.50 instead of € 29.99 on Amazon
LEGO 43194 Disney’s Fairy Tale of Anna and Elsa from Frozen
Shopper: € 30.59 instead of € 39.99 on Amazon
Nerf Fortnite BASR-L Bolt-On Loader Blaster
Shopper: € 23.99 instead of € 55.99 on Amazon
Playmobil Ghostbusters Headquarters
Shopper: € 54.99 instead of € 68.92 on Amazon
Melissa & Doug wooden game
Shopper: € 13.99 instead of € 19.49 on Amazon
LEGO® 75307 Star Wars Advent Calendar 2021
Shopper: € 29.40 on Cdiscount
Funko Pop Funkoverse: Battle in The Wizarding World Board Game
Shopper: € 26.99 instead of € 49.99 on Amazon
LEGO® Speed Champions 76895 Ferrari F8 Tributo
Shopper: € 17.99. instead of € 19.99 on Cdiscount
Playmobil Large Tractor with Trailer
Shopper: € 23.99 instead of € 45.99 on Amazon
Nerf Elite Surgefire and Official Nerf Elite Darts
Shopper: € 15.99 instead of € 34.99 on Amazon
Blanc-Manger Coco Gaul
Shopper: € 21.99 instead of € 27 on Amazon
Glitterizz My Glittering Creations Frozen 2 Lansay
Shopper: € 6.99 instead of € 7.99 on Amazon
LEGO® Technic Lamborghini Sián FKP 37
Shopper: € 317.69 instead of € 379.99 on Cdiscount
LEGO Friends Andrea’s Family Home
Shopper: € 50.99 instead of € 69.99 on Amazon
Melissa & Doug Castle Hand Puppets
Shopper: € 13.99 instead of € 21.49 on Amazon
