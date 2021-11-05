More

    It’s time to fill your hood at a lower price, Christmas toys are on sale on Amazon and Cdiscount!

    Technology


    Frozen, Nerf, Playmobil ... the most popular Christmas toys are on sale online (Photo: Getty Images)

    Frozen, Nerf, Playmobil … the most popular Christmas toys are on sale online (Photo: Getty Images)

    Are you more of a farsighted type or a bargain hunter? Then these great offers on Christmas toys should please you.

    It’s time to fill your hood. The big e-commerce sites are competing with the elves of Santa Claus with exceptional promotions on future Christmas boxes.

    On Cdiscount, the LEGOs are celebrating with the operation “2 bought, the 3rd free” on a selection of LEGO® toys with the code LEGOCARS21. Valid from November 1 to 21, the offer concerns car sets, but many other universes are also on sale on the platform.

    Amazon, for its part, offers “Toy week”. And sell out, from November 1 to 7, hundreds of toys, from early learning games for toddlers to board games for adults. Playmobil, Nerf, Funko Pop … these stars from the Santa Claus lists benefit from discounts ranging up to -57%.

    LEGO 76390 Harry Potter Advent Calendar 2021

    Shopper: € 19.50 instead of € 29.99 on Amazon

    LEGO 43194 Disney’s Fairy Tale of Anna and Elsa from Frozen

    Shopper: € 30.59 instead of € 39.99 on Amazon

    Nerf Fortnite BASR-L Bolt-On Loader Blaster

    Shopper: € 23.99 instead of € 55.99 on Amazon

    Playmobil Ghostbusters Headquarters

    Shopper: € 54.99 instead of € 68.92 on Amazon

    Melissa & Doug wooden game

    Shopper: € 13.99 instead of € 19.49 on Amazon

    LEGO® 75307 Star Wars Advent Calendar 2021

    Shopper: € 29.40 on Cdiscount

    Funko Pop Funkoverse: Battle in The Wizarding World Board Game


    Shopper: € 26.99 instead of € 49.99 on Amazon

    LEGO® Speed ​​Champions 76895 Ferrari F8 Tributo

    Shopper: € 17.99. instead of € 19.99 on Cdiscount

    Playmobil Large Tractor with Trailer

    Shopper: € 23.99 instead of € 45.99 on Amazon

    Nerf Elite Surgefire and Official Nerf Elite Darts

    Shopper: € 15.99 instead of € 34.99 on Amazon

    Blanc-Manger Coco Gaul

    Shopper: € 21.99 instead of € 27 on Amazon

    Glitterizz My Glittering Creations Frozen 2 Lansay

    Shopper: € 6.99 instead of € 7.99 on Amazon

    LEGO® Technic Lamborghini Sián FKP 37

    Shopper: € 317.69 instead of € 379.99 on Cdiscount

    LEGO Friends Andrea’s Family Home

    Shopper: € 50.99 instead of € 69.99 on Amazon

    Melissa & Doug Castle Hand Puppets

    Shopper: € 13.99 instead of € 21.49 on Amazon

