Jadon Sancho dismissed, returns of Marcus Rashford, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jude Bellingham

Gareth Southgate unveiled this Thursday afternoon his list of players summoned for the two qualifying matches for the 2022 World Cup against Albania (November 12) and San Marino (November 15). For these two meetings, the British coach has decided to make a decision.

Following after this advertisement

Still in the hard with Manchester United, Jadon Sancho is not in the list of the Three Lions just like Kieran Trippier. Southgate will however revive Trent Alexander-Arnold, Marcus Rashford and Jude Bellingham. Unbeaten in Group I, England have a three-point lead over Poland. Gareth Southgate and his men will therefore not have the right to make mistakes in officially validating their ticket for Qatar.

England’s list

Guardians: Sam Johnstone (West Brom), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)





Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolverhampton), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones ( Manchester City), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Environments : Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Declan Rice (West Ham), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)

Attackers: Tammy Abraham (Roma), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)