Jean-Jacques Goldman “wants to avoid the ridiculousness of a pitiful comeback”

Jean-Jacques Goldman remains the favorite personality of the French. While the singer has just celebrated his 70th birthday, M6 devoted a special evening to him during which the greatest artists performed his hits, including Florent Pagny who sang “Il suffera d’un Signe” with power, while Clara Luciani and Louane sublimated “Vole” and “If it was enough to love” as a duet. At the same time, the musician and producer Erick Benzi, close to Jean-Jacques Goldman with whom he has already collaborated many times, is starting the arrival of two cover albums in 2022 via the “L’Hritage Goldman” project. These covers had to be classy and not give the impression of a “Generation Goldman bis”. The idea so much to put forward his music and his texts he confides, while Michael Jones is currently resuming “I give you” for the first volume expected on January 21.

“His vocal cords damaged by age”

“L’Hritage Goldman” will also go live as a show will go on tour, including a concert at the Olympia in October 2022, before filling the Znith of France in 2023. We don’t want to do a classical concert but a great multidisciplinary show. There will be dancers, video, the meeting of gospel and Celtic universes, a sort of “Cirque du Soleil” with songs by Goldman. You have to be ambitious. And there is a big public expectation! explained Erick Benzi, enthusiastic and delighted to pay tribute to his friend. But that the fans do not expect a return on stage from the artist since Jean-Jacques Goldman has confirmed that he will not do a farewell tour. I am sad for the sadness that this absence can cause, but I also know what the scene demands of involvement, energy, desire, and I am no longer capable of it. (And it seems to me that it would be too difficult, emotionally too) he wrote in response to a fan letter calling for his return, 20 years after his last album “Chansons pour les pieds”.

“He’s upset”

This week, his childhood friend Jean Bender publishes the book “It will suffice for a sign”, in which he looks back on their meeting in the middle of the 1960s thanks to music, and recounts the exceptional career of Jean-Jacques Goldman, with his agreement. In Paris Match, an article devoted to the work writes that now music has disappeared from his life . His friend remembers a secret while the interpreter of “On ira” was preparing fried eggs: If it works for me, I will do the stage, I will compose for the others and, as soon as possible, I will stop everything . Jean-Jacques Goldman was then 30 years old. He therefore kept his word! Bender reveals that he is no longer touching an instrument, believing that his hands, once so skilled on strings and keyboards, have lost their agility. The singer is barely humming can we read, adding that Goldman would fear for his vocal cords damaged by age .

And Jean Bender to confirm that Jean-Jacques Goldman will not return to the front of the stage. He’s upset. The exhortations for his return continue to flow, which sometimes annoys him, especially as it will not take place, he wants to avoid the ridiculous of a pitiful comeback. he confides, once again showering the hopes of fans who want to believe in it despite everything …