Jérémy, who had won 297,000 euros, confides… “I have nothing left”

Jérémy had participated for the first time in the game hosted by Nagui in 2020. He had been eliminated by Jennifer after 29 victories and 297,000 euros in earnings! He is to date the 7th biggest winner of Do not forget the lyrics and is part of Masters, who, since last October 26, have seen the 32 greatest Maestros compete against each other, in order to win the trophy at stake but also to increase their prize pool. For the occasion, the youngest Maestro on the show spoke about how he spent his winnings.

” I do not have anything “





Jérémy, currently studying medicine, opened up to Nagui who asked him “What was the first expenditure of pleasure?” Unnecessary expenses, just the carpe diem? The young man replied with humor “A triple beer” and a meal in a starred restaurant. We can imagine that these two pleasures could not allow him to spend his 297,000 euros, so what did he do with the rest? Nagui added “And then an apartment, that’s less futile, it’s more urgent”, to which Jeremy replied “Yes, there you are. So there, I found an apartment, it is in the process of being done. I am in the process of signing, it always takes a little time ”. A good investment which put the student on the straw since he admitted “I furnish! Because I have nothing left ”to Nagui who told him“ And if there are these 20,000 euros to be won or 40,000 euros and more, the money would be used… ”Jérémy therefore no longer has a circle and was counting. well put all the chances on his side for his return and as he confided to our colleagues of Leisure TV : “I listened to a lot of songs throughout the year. Three months before the shooting of Masters, I went back to the classics and the less obvious songs that I potentially saw falling into the ‘unloved’ category. Rather, I have an auditory memory. Sometimes I reread the texts to be sure that I am not singing stupid things ”.

Kahina Boudjidj