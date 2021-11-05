José Mourinho’s big rant against arbitration

Roma once again missed their subject during this 4th day of the Conference League. Two weeks after being crushed in Norway on the lawn of Bodo / Glimt (6-1), the club from the Italian capital has failed to beat its modest opponent at home. Led twice, the Louve got away with a 2-2 draw, El Shaarawy (54th) and Ibanez (84th) responding to Solbakken (45th + 1) and Botheim (65th).

Despite this new poor performance, the Italians still have their destiny in hand and occupy the 2nd place, a point behind the current leader of the Norwegian championship, but José Mourinho gave a big rant after the meeting. He was angry with the refereeing which he considers not to have been up to the task after forgetting to whistle two penalties in favor of his team. This is what he explained to Sky Sport Italia once the meeting is over





Mourinho: “The arbitration was decisive”

“We made a lot of mistakes from a technical point of view, he immediately recognizes. In the first half, many turnovers in the median, even Zaniolo and Mkhitaryan did not do much. There are two penalties not whistled, and they are two shots, two goals. We shot a lot on goal. Now the referee is going home to Greece. In the first leg, I didn’t say anything about the referees because there were our mistakes. Today the faults were clear. I do not understand. Perhaps in this Conference League there are people who are starting their careers at the international level. ”

Mourinho shot with red balls, but also forgets to specify that the VAR can not correct certain errors since it is not present in the Conference League. “We can talk for hours about technique, tactics… But tonight, there are two net penalties. (…) The arbitration was decisive. We didn’t have a great game. We missed a lot in the first half, there were a lot of mistakes in the midfield but tonight there are two forgotten penalties. “ For Mourinho and Roma, it starts to do a lot …