Kimpembe, Messi, the defense of PSG …

Seen and read about PSG in the French press this Friday, November 5, 2021. The difficulties of Presnel Kimpembe and the Parisian defense as a whole. What should the Rouge & Bleu do to resolve these problems? Messi surely absent against Bordeaux …

The Parisian du jour looks back on the difficulties displayed by Presnel Kimpembe and begins his article with this sentence: “By dint of pulling on the rope, it was bound to happen eventually.” ” The player was injured against RB Leipzig “in the middle of the second half, after a defensive tackle, followed by a clearance in touch” but he gritted his teeth. While this type of injury generally requires “three to four weeks of treatment”, the player could be present for the trip to Manchester City on 24 November. The daily believes that the player “may be suffering the repercussions of a heavy summer preparation” just like Achraf Hakimi and Ander Herrera who show physical limits. The Parisian titi “is by far” the player most used by Mauricio Pochettino since the start of the 2021/2022 financial year (1436 min) against 1289 minutes for Kylian Mbappé. The player spoke in private of physical pain for weeks and even wanted to breathe on a meeting.

For The team the observation is clear and without appeal: “Keylor Navas and Gianluigi Donnarumma have already fetched the ball 17 times in their goal, ie an average of one goal per game all round. This is the worst transit time of the QSI era. “ This lays the foundations. In C1, the club of the capital is judged as “apart” by being in defensive categories similar to smaller Champions League teams like Malmö, Tsiparol or Besiktas (see graph below). For example in the number of shots and crosses conceded, balls hit by the opponent in the opponent’s penalty area, etc … “By dint of having to manage one against one or take waves, the defense inevitably ends up cracking” explains the sports media. The problem is also at the level of the first curtain, not assured by the attackers or the midfielders. Behind “the structure is constantly deformed” and struggles to cover both depth and breadth. The best match was the one where the pressing was coordinated (against City) as pointed out The team. But the real paradox is that PSG retains a certain defensive efficiency since it concedes ‘only’ one goal every 13.8 shots, and even one goal every 4.8 shots on target, stats much better than the other displacements of the continent. “ The daily estimates that “the absence of overall rotation at the four defensive positions plays on the level of performance”, because 3 of the 4 biggest playing times in the Parisian workforce are held by defenders (Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Hakimi ). The other solutions could also be a change of profiles in midfield or even a complete change of device with the establishment of the three-way defense.





Affected in the left knee and hamstrings, the absence of Leo Messi in Bordeaux “is not recorded but it could still be spared, before spinning in selection. “. The Argentinian was in Madrid this Friday, with the permission of the club, in a physiotherapy clinic “where he has habits” even if his case “does not cause concern within the PSG”, the Rouge & Bleu wish manage it “with the greatest care. “ In this context, it is therefore “unlikely to see him on the lawn of Matmut Atlantique tomorrow”. The situation of Leandro Paredes is similar to that of the Pulga “in more critical”, the discussions between the PSG and the Argentine selection promise to be intense …