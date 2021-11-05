Lââm very upset against the “internet cockroaches” who criticize her late husband

This Thursday, November 4, Lââm, recently widowed, responded to those who criticize her late husband on Instagram. The singer does not mince her words and violently castigates the “manholes” and the “cockroaches from the net“.
Tuesday, November 2, Lââm shared a terrible news on social networks. Destroyed, the singer recently seen in season 11 of Dance with the stars announced the death of her husband Robert Suber, who had shared her life for more than twenty years. Supported by her fans and her famous friends, like the dancer Maxime Dereymez, the interpreter of the tube Little sister then unveiled the circumstances of the disappearance of the man from his life. “He suffered the martyrdom of pancreatic cancer to vomit his feces for 26 days in terrible horrible suffering awaiting his scant death. You could see his bones. I saw him die in front of me helpless“She explained in a moving text. This Thursday, November 4, anger won out over sadness. On Instagram, the singer castigates those who criticize her late husband.
Lââm castigates the “cockroaches from the net”
“The cockroaches on the internet that say my husband was a junkie, shut your manholes“, she asserts. Very affected by the derogatory comments concerning her husband, the artist continues his diatribe:”Go get a big clock put where I think (I avoid vulgarity so as not to be blocked on Instagram)“, she blurted. Anxious to restore the honor of the love of her life, Lââm will portray the portrait of Robert suber. “My husband was a great sportsman. Sport every day, outside at 7 am. He didn’t smoke and he didn’t drink“, she writes before continuing with her healthy lifestyle:”He had a super healthy diet. He was drinking lemon and carrot juice. Never alcohol, never drugs.“
“Respect the memory of my husband”
Always very upbeat, the interpreter of Sing for those suggests pancreatic cancer “come out of nowhere” of the man of his life: “He just wasn’t lucky“She regrets. Stung by critics, the 50-year-old singer will eventually defend herself as well.”And me neither cockroaches, I don’t drink, I don’t smoke and I don’t do drugs“, she writes before concluding her tirade by launching a call:”Stop mistaking all performers for drug addicts and alcoholics. Respect the memory of my husband, thank you.“