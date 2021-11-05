Lââm’s companion dead because of drugs? Furious, the singer goes out of her hinges and makes an update!

Sad period for the singer Lââm. The interpreter of “Little sister” has just lost the man of her life. Her husband Robert Suber is deceased, as she announced on Instagram this Tuesday, November 2, 2021. Robert Suber was suffering from pancreatic cancer. Collapsed, Lââm paid tribute to the one with whom she had been married for nearly 25 years. “RIP Suber! My husband forever,” the artist captioned a photo of the deceased.

Very supported in this painful ordeal, Lââm received a large number of messages of condolence. “There for you, do not hesitate any schedule, day …” said former reality TV candidate Tatiana Delarue in the comments. “Oh no ma Lââm,” commented singer Elodie Frégé, visibly in shock. “What sad news … My sincere condolences my sista. May the earth be light to him. Strength,” said singer Willy Denzey in turn.

The couple, who shared a common passion for music, would celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary and never had children. A desire shared by Lââm and Robert Suber, as she explained a few years ago at the microphone of Non Stop People. “I do not want them. I love children but I find that it takes courage to make them today. There are so many unhappy children that I prefer to take care of them”, affirmed the singer.





Two days after revealing the disappearance of her husband, Lââm went out of its way on Instagram. And for good reason, she received many messages claiming that her late companion was a drug user. Furious, Lââm insisted on making a big update. “The cockroaches on the internet who say my husband was a drug addict, shut your manholes! And go get a big clock put where I think (I avoid vulgarity so as not to be blocked on Instagram)”, a- She first indicated before continuing: “My husband was a great athlete! Sport every day outside at 7 am. He did not smoke and he did not drink, he had a super healthy diet. He drank. lemon and carrot juice. Never alcohol, never drugs “. That has the merit of being clear !

