last-chance mission for American diplomacy?

Is this the latest attempt to negotiate in Ethiopia to end a civil war that has already lasted a year and threatens to spread throughout the country? The American envoy is in Addis Ababa to try to wrest peace. The Tigrayan rebels are advancing towards the Ethiopian capital but the government of Abiy Ahmed promises to fight to the end for his survival. In the capital, concern is growing. And according to diplomats, hopes are slim.

With our correspondent in Addis Ababa, Noé Rochet-Bodin





What room for maneuver does Ethiopia have today? What way out of the crisis to consider? And above all, with which actors? It is to these three questions that a collection of East African leaders and Western diplomats seek to answer. They stumble so far on the inflexibility of the two camps.

On the one hand, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, in a delicate position since the advance of the rebels, but who is seeking to mobilize the population to go and fight. On the other hand, the rebels, mainly Tigrayans but also Oromos, who on the contrary have the upper hand militarily and who do not seem to want to stop their progress.

Abiy Ahmed rejects negotiations

Now, faced with the probable risk of a militia war, a possible battle in Addis Ababa and ethnic violence, the American envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman is moving to the Ethiopian capital. He calls for an immediate ceasefire, at the risk of seeing the country sink into this catastrophic scenario that could resemble Yugoslavia feared another diplomat.

Be that as it may, for Ethiopia, this possible American mediation looks like a last-ditch negotiation. The government does not seem ready to negotiate, however. A spokesperson said that Ethiopia “ was not going to succumb to white propaganda “And that” was waging a war for his survival “.

► Read also :

Ethiopian power on the verge of faltering after a year of war in Tigray

Ethiopia: Diplomatic efforts redouble as fighting draws closer to capital