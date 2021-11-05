More

    Lazio Rome (2-2): Sampaoli gets annoyed and pushes a rant

    Sports


    Zapping Goal! Football club The pre-match brief: Olympique de Marseille FC Lorient

    OM still live in the Europa League. Despite its draw against Lazio Rome last night at the Orange Vélodrome (2-2-), the Marseille club pzur still nurture the hope of getting out of its pool with in particular a crucial meeting to come against Galatasaray. Before thinking about the clash with the Turks, incidents still took place last night in Marseille, where a few bottles were thrown from the stands at the end of the first period.

    This small event annoyed Jorge Sampaoli. “It’s a shame and it didn’t make sense because we were in control of the game, there were only five minutes left before half-time. It is ultimately a negative situation for us, he railed at a press conference. People should be there to enjoy the game and not do that kind of thing. It was not good behavior. “

    Regarding the evening performance, the OM coach is somewhat frustrated. “There is no real justice in football,” he added. Honestly, we were up to it in all four matches, we played with a lot of courage and personality, if we manage to have this same conviction in the next matches, we can qualify. We must continue to seek victory. “

    to summarize

    The Argentine coach of OM Jorge Sampaoli was quite annoyed by the incidents which punctuated the European League meeting against Lazio Rome on Thursday at the Orange Vélodrome (2-2). The person also spoke of frustration.

    Bastien Aubert


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleplane ticket prices soar
    Next articleA day after joining Instagram, Jay-Z quits the social network

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC