Lazio Rome (2-2): Sampaoli gets annoyed and pushes a rant

Zapping Goal! Football club The pre-match brief: Olympique de Marseille FC Lorient

OM still live in the Europa League. Despite its draw against Lazio Rome last night at the Orange Vélodrome (2-2-), the Marseille club pzur still nurture the hope of getting out of its pool with in particular a crucial meeting to come against Galatasaray. Before thinking about the clash with the Turks, incidents still took place last night in Marseille, where a few bottles were thrown from the stands at the end of the first period.

This small event annoyed Jorge Sampaoli. “It’s a shame and it didn’t make sense because we were in control of the game, there were only five minutes left before half-time. It is ultimately a negative situation for us, he railed at a press conference. People should be there to enjoy the game and not do that kind of thing. It was not good behavior. “

Regarding the evening performance, the OM coach is somewhat frustrated. “There is no real justice in football,” he added. Honestly, we were up to it in all four matches, we played with a lot of courage and personality, if we manage to have this same conviction in the next matches, we can qualify. We must continue to seek victory. “

Completed 2-2. Once again, we are not rewarded after our match, even if there was a big gap in the second half. OM remain third with 4 points behind Lazio (5). Galatasaray first with 8 points.

– Guillaume Tarpi (@GuillaumeTarpi) November 4, 2021