More

    Lazio: these choices of Jorge Sampaoli confused Pierre Ménès

    Sports


    Zapping Goal! Football club OM: Olympians’ most expensive transfers

    OM are still moving in the Europa League. Despite its draw against Lazio Rome last night at the Orange Vélodrome (2-2-), the Marseille club has its destiny in its hands before the end of the group stage with in particular a crucial meeting against Galatasaray. Before thinking about the clash with the Turks, Jorge Sampaoli left the meeting somewhat frustrated.

    “There is no real justice in football, he whispered at a press conference. Honestly, we were up to it in all four matches, we played with a lot of courage and personality, if we manage to have this same conviction in the next matches, we can qualify. We must continue to seek victory. “

    For his part, Pierre Ménès did not fully understand certain choices of the Argentine coach of OM. “I admit that there are things I don’t understand about Sampaoli,” he said on his blog. I find it hard to imagine that players are not disturbed by his constant changes in tactics and positioning. Lirola on the left side, Rongier on the right … I find it hard to explain to myself this kind of choice and what works not badly at all in Ligue 1 works less well at European level. “

    to summarize

    Pierre Ménès gave his analysis of the European League meeting between OM and Lazio Rome on Thursday at the Orange Vélodrome (2-2). Certain choices of Jorge Sampaoli were not very well assimilated by the former consultant of Canal +.

    Bastien Aubert


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleToyota Aygo X (2022). Our opinion on board the small urban SUV
    Next articleForza Horizon 5 Barn Treasures – Where to Find the Cars? Guide and complete walkthrough! | Xbox one

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC