Lazio: these choices of Jorge Sampaoli confused Pierre Ménès

Football club OM: Olympians' most expensive transfers

OM are still moving in the Europa League. Despite its draw against Lazio Rome last night at the Orange Vélodrome (2-2-), the Marseille club has its destiny in its hands before the end of the group stage with in particular a crucial meeting against Galatasaray. Before thinking about the clash with the Turks, Jorge Sampaoli left the meeting somewhat frustrated.

“There is no real justice in football, he whispered at a press conference. Honestly, we were up to it in all four matches, we played with a lot of courage and personality, if we manage to have this same conviction in the next matches, we can qualify. We must continue to seek victory. “

For his part, Pierre Ménès did not fully understand certain choices of the Argentine coach of OM. “I admit that there are things I don’t understand about Sampaoli,” he said on his blog. I find it hard to imagine that players are not disturbed by his constant changes in tactics and positioning. Lirola on the left side, Rongier on the right … I find it hard to explain to myself this kind of choice and what works not badly at all in Ligue 1 works less well at European level. “

“Lyon unfolds, Monaco disappoints, Marseille stagnates”

Full card for OL, already assured of first place after 4 games. Monaco remains at the top of its group despite a foul match and OM have still not won … https: //t.co/o8jXuquRt5 pic.twitter.com/qALQucyW3w

– Pierre Ménès (@PierreMenes) November 4, 2021