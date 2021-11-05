Léa Salamé very surprised by an intimate confession from Nicolas Demorand! (VIDEO)

While receiving Patrick Timsit in the morning of France Inter, this Thursday, November 4, 2021, Nicolas Demorand made an astonishing personal confidence… A rare fact which greatly surprised his sidekick Léa Salamé.
France Inter listeners witnessed a very rare event this Thursday, November 4, 2021: a little personal confidence from Nicolas Demorand. The journalist at the head of the morning of the station alongside Léa Salamé since 2017, usually so reserved, somewhat split the armor in front of the guest of the 7/9. The duo actually received the comedian Patrick Timsit for his show Goodbye… maybe. Thank you… It’s certain, which he will play from next December at the roundabout theater. The opportunity to discuss with him his adoration for the author of Albert Cohen and his work My mother’s book, which provoked the outpouring of sincerity of the morning man.
“It’s a radioactive book for me“
While Patrick Timsit explained that he was currently working on the film adaptation of Albert Cohen’s literary work, Nicolas Demorand assured him: “I have never been able to read it. It’s a radioactive book for me. Well yes that puts you in front of your mother …“, revealed presenter, even adding:”The title brings tears to my eyes already!“, he confessed to a visibly very surprised Léa Salamé:”You managed, all the same, after four years, to have an intimate statement from Nicolas Demorand, Patrick Timsit! It’s the first time“, she underlined with astonishment. The comedian remarking with humor:”It is true that it is poker face, otherwise.“And the journalist to justify:”But when we talk about: my mother… it’s no longer possible, that’s it!“, significantly pressing the” my mother “, which only revived the jokes of Patrick Timsit:”Oh my, he’s nervous …“, he launched, before the host continues, always with humor:”Let’s change the subject, and hello mom… “
“I am fragile this morning …“
But this subject, obviously not like the others, returned to the table during the interview, because Léa Salamé read a personal SMS, to ask for details on what Patrick Timsit was going to do with this text. And once again Nicolas Demorand could not restrain a reaction: “Me, my mother does not have a cell phone …“Which once again amused his comrades.”Each time, he is moved …“, launched Patrick Timsit the journalist responding, amused:”I am fragile this morning …“, he ended the interview with a burst of laughter.