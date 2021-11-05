LIVE – Trial of November 13: “They broke my heart”, says one of the accused towards the victims

Sky blue shirt, shaved head, smiling face, Mohammed Amri succinctly answers the judge’s questions. Coming from a family of six children, in which “we get along well” with “a good relationship”, the accused arrived in Belgium in 2005 with his family via family reunification. He was then 17 years old and very quickly dropped out of school. “It’s a chaotic journey we will say”, he notes.

His father brings him into the Samu Social, where he also works and marauds the homeless. At the same time, Mohammed Amri is a black bartender at the café of the Abdeslam brothers, Les Béguines. “We didn’t just serve drinks there, we also sold illicit substances?”, asks the president. “Doesn’t that come from the bottom of the file?“, reacts the accused, teasing. He acknowledges being a cannabis user, “Dependent yes, drug addict I don’t know“, but claims not to have participated in the trafficking. Married to a nursery nurse, the latter viewed with a dim view the attendance of the Abdeslam brothers: “Once I got home drunk, she didn’t really agree” “Ah bah that’s for sure …”, reacts the president.





Asked about his activities in detention, the accused indicates: “I make shelves for Michel and Augustin”, a mark that does not seem to know the judge, perplexed. An incident was also reported by the prison services, an altercation with a supervisor at the end of a visiting room, during which the accused allegedly said: “You’re lucky I’m not angry, because when I’m angry I shoot Kalashnikov and poke holes.” In disciplinary commission, he will recognize only part of the words, assuring that it was “for fun.”