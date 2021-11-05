Liverpool-Atlético: Griezmann plague against arbitration

Suspended after a red scooped in the first leg, Antoine Griezmann was annoyed by the refereeing during the defeat of Atlético de Madrid on the Liverpool field (2-0), Wednesday in the Champions League. He denounces two decisions in particular.

Suspended, Antoine Griezmann was not on the lawn of Anfield, Wednesday during the defeat of Atlético de Madrid in Liverpool (2-0). But the Frenchman did not miss anything of the match and what he saw did not really please him. He did not particularly appreciate the severe expulsion of Felipe. In the 36th minute, the Brazilian defender was hit with a direct red after a croc-en-leg on Sadio Mané in the English camp. A very severe choice, perhaps justified by the repeated calls from the referee, Danny Makkelie, snubbed by the Madrid player.

But Griezmann didn’t quite get it. “Against everything and against all!”, Wrote the French on Twitter at the time of the action. Two weeks ago, he himself was directly excluded for a high foot on Roberto Firmino that he had not seen appearing behind his back. He had just scored a double to allow his team to pick up the score, before it finally gives in on the numerical advantage.





Griezmann also wondered about another arbitration decision, considered too lenient this time when Diogo Jota was only given a yellow card for a blow to the head of Kieran Trippier. Two weights, two measures according to the French international, who himself received a red for a similar gesture and frustrated by this new defeat of his team. After four days, the Colchoneros are in fourth place in their group with four points, one length behind Porto, second. They will play their qualification for the knockout stages during the last two days.

“I have to concentrate on making the team more regular,” said Diego Simeone, the coach after the game. happened, the two goals, the red card and playing more than one period with one less player is complicated. I congratulate the team for not giving up in the second half by remaining calm. We almost got back into the game. match with the goal refused (to Luis Suarez for offside). Our responsibility now is to improve on the situations that we have seen and we have two big matches in front of us. The first years (where they played C1) , we qualified easily without waiting for the last game but in recent years, it has been this scenario. We must continue to work and stay focused for the 2 matches that await us. “