Loire. Failure on the Bouygues and SFR networks after an aerial fire

This Wednesday, thousands of Bouygues and SFR subscribers are deprived of internet and telephone in a large area of ​​the Saint-Etienne agglomeration. The cause: a fire that affected a Bouygues telecom site in the town of Saint-Héand during the night from Tuesday to Wednesday.

At a place called “la Pierre de la Bauche”, the Bouygues branch and its technical room were engulfed in flames. According to Bouygues Télécom, the blackout affects subscribers in the north-east and north sectors of Saint-Etienne, from Saint-Just-Saint-Rambert to Rive-de-Gier, via Saint-Chamond, La Grand- Croix or even Lorette.

SFR subscribers are also affected since the two operators share passive infrastructures.