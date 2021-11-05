Loire. Failure on the Bouygues and SFR networks after an aerial fire

This Wednesday, thousands of Bouygues and SFR subscribers are deprived of internet and telephone in a large area of the Saint-Etienne agglomeration. The cause: a fire that affected a Bouygues telecom site in the town of Saint-Héand during the night from Tuesday to Wednesday.
At a place called “la Pierre de la Bauche”, the Bouygues branch and its technical room were engulfed in flames. According to Bouygues Télécom, the blackout affects subscribers in the north-east and north sectors of Saint-Etienne, from Saint-Just-Saint-Rambert to Rive-de-Gier, via Saint-Chamond, La Grand- Croix or even Lorette.
SFR subscribers are also affected since the two operators share passive infrastructures.
A branch located in the countryside
At the start of the afternoon, Bouygues Télécom technicians had not yet been able to access the site to establish a precise inventory of the damage caused to the infrastructure. “But our technicians are hard at work since this morning to work on alternative solutions and restore the network as quickly as possible”, indicate the services of the operator.
The burnt site is located in the countryside, it is inaccessible by road. The mayor of Saint-Héand, Jean-Marc Thélisson, was on site this Wednesday morning. “This is the first time this has happened,” he says. For its part, the gendarmerie opened an investigation. According to the observations made on the spot by Bouygues technicians as well as by the first municipal councilor of the town, the trail of arson seems privileged.