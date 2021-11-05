Match: First trends for Bordeaux / PSG compositions

PSG travels to Bordeaux this Saturday evening (9:00 pm) on the lawn of Matmut Atlantique as part of the 13th day of Ligue 1. The first trends concerning the composition of teams on the eve of the kick-off of the game.

Solid leader of Ligue 1 with 10 wins, a draw and a defeat on the clock, PSG faces Bordeaux this Saturday evening (9:00 p.m.) on the lawn of Matmut Atlantique as part of the 13th day of Ligue 1. For this trip to Gironde, Mauricio Pochettino, the coach of the Paris club, will have to do without Sergio Ramos, in the recovery phase, while Marco Verratti, Leandro Paredes and Presnel Kimpembe are all injured. Lionel Messi is uncertain for this match according to the French press even if his package has not yet been officially recorded.

PSG could appear in a 4-2-3-1 led by Keylor Navas in the cages. The Costa Rican goalkeeper should be protected by a four-player defense possibly made up of Achaf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Abdou Diallo or Thilo Kehrer and finally Nuno Mendes, from right to left. In the midfield, Danilo Pereira or Idrissa Gueye are likely to accompany Ander Herrera in the double-pivot. For his part, Georginio Wijnaldum could again be positioned at the position of number 10, as during Leipzig / PSG (2-2) last Wednesday, a successful meeting for the Dutch who scored a double. At his side, he would find Angel Di Maria and Neymar, while Kylian Mbappé would take the lead in the Parisian attack.





The possible team composition of PSG against Bordeaux : Navas – Hakimi, Marquinhos, Diallo or Kehrer, Mendes – Herrera, Gueye or Danilo – Di Maria, Wijnaldum, Neymar – Mbappé

For its part, Bordeaux, 16th in Ligue 1, also has absentees: Paul Baysse, Issouf Sissokho, Hwang Ui-Jo and Mexer are all injured. The scapular club could come in 4-3-3 with Benoît Costil in the cages and a defense made up of the young Parisian titi Timothée Pembélé, Stian Gregersen, Laurent Koscielny and Ricardo Mangas, from right to left. Otvio, Yacine Adli and Jean Onana could be lined up in the midfield while the attacking trio would be as follows: Javairo Dilrosun, Alberth Elis (or Jimmy Briand) and Samuel Kalu.

The possible team composition of Bordeaux against PSG : Costil – Pembélé, Gregersen, Koscielny, Mangas – Otavio, Adli, Onana – Dilrosun, Elis or Briand, Kalu