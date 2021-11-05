Mercato | Mercato – Barcelona: Joan Laporta already has his priorities after Xavi!

Football – Mercato – Barcelona

Posted on November 4, 2021 at 10:30 p.m. by TM

Currently, FC Barcelona are trying to sort out the final details of Xavi’s arrival. And once this matter is settled, Joan Laporta will still have work to do.





By sending a delegation to Qatar, the FC Barcelona went to negotiate with Al Sadd to finally settle the arrival of Xavi. In order to replace Ronald koeman, Barça therefore expects the return of the former glory of Camp Nou. Will the Catalan club achieve its goals? As explained by Fabrizio Romano, the people of Barcelona believe that it is now only a matter of time before seeing Xavi come back to Barcelona.

Make way for extra time!

In confidence, the FC Barcelona could therefore settle the operation shortly. This will then be a relief for Joan laporta, but President Blaugrana still has time on the board and it is the extension operation that will start again in Catalonia. Recently, Ansu fati or Pedri have initialed a new contract and others may do the same. Barça would in any case extend Ousmane Dembélé and Gavi his priorities for the next few weeks according to Fabrizio Romano.