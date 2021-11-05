Mercato | Mercato – Barcelona: Xavi is not Joan Laporta’s top priority!

Football – Mercato – Barcelona

Posted on November 5, 2021 at 3:45 am by TM

Currently, FC Barcelona is negotiating the arrival of Xavi to replace Ronald Koeman. However, Joan Laporta would have liked to attract other coaches in the absence of the Spaniard.





This Wednesday, Xavi may well have played his last match with Al Sadd. Indeed, a delegation of FC Barcelona traveled to Qatar to negotiate the arrival of the Spaniard. And if Xavi is inclined to return to Camp Nou, the discussions with the Qataris, who do not want to let go of their coach, look complicated. Behind the scenes, the two camps will therefore try to reach an agreement that will satisfy everyone.

Guardiola or Tuchel in the absence of Xavi!