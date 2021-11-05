Mercato | Mercato – Barcelona: Xavi is not Joan Laporta’s top priority!

Football – Mercato – Barcelona
Currently, FC Barcelona is negotiating the arrival of Xavi to replace Ronald Koeman. However, Joan Laporta would have liked to attract other coaches in the absence of the Spaniard.
This Wednesday, Xavi may well have played his last match with Al Sadd. Indeed, a delegation of FC Barcelona traveled to Qatar to negotiate the arrival of the Spaniard. And if Xavi is inclined to return to Camp Nou, the discussions with the Qataris, who do not want to let go of their coach, look complicated. Behind the scenes, the two camps will therefore try to reach an agreement that will satisfy everyone.
Guardiola or Tuchel in the absence of Xavi!
Before long, we could therefore see Xavi on the bench of FC Barcelona, but according to the information ofEl Confidencial, Joan laporta would obviously have preferred to bring other coaches to replace Ronald koeman. Thus, according to information from the Iberian media, Laporta would have preferred to return Pep guardiola or even engage the services of Thomas tuchel. But while that was not possible with the coach of Manchester city And the one of Chelsea, Barça therefore turned to Xavi.