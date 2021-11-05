Minutes of the Council of Ministers of November 3, 2021

The Minister for the Ecological Transition and the Minister Delegate to the Minister for the Ecological Transition, in charge of Housing, presented an update on the priority reforms for which the Ministry is responsible for housing.

1. Improve and develop the housing offer for the elderly

To better take into account the aging of the French population (doubling of the number of over 65s between 2000 and 2050 and tripling of over 75s), promote home support for the elderly and prevent the risk of falls (12,000 fatal falls per year, 46% of which are in the bathroom), the Government is encouraging the French to adapt their housing to aging.

Since the start of the five-year term, nearly 190,000 cases have been the subject of assistance from the National Old Age Insurance Fund for Salaried Workers (CNAV), the National Housing Agency (Anah) or ‘Housing action.

The Prime Minister instructed, on October 8, the Minister Delegate to the Minister of Ecological Transition, in charge of Housing, the Minister Delegate to the Minister of Solidarity and Health, in charge of Autonomy, and the Secretary of ‘State to the Prime Minister, responsible for people with disabilities, to propose a roadmap to harmonize existing aid, simplify the path for applicants and move towards a single aid for the adaptation of housing to aging.

2. Providing housing for the homeless – implementing the “Housing First” plan

Since 2017, at the instigation of the President of the Republic, the Government has launched an ambitious reform of access to housing for homeless people thanks to appropriate support. The “Housing First” policy is part of a double temporality: on the one hand, it aims to allow a rapid response to situations of distress, on the other hand, it invests in decent and lasting housing solutions for people in difficulty.





Thus, since 2018, more than 189,000 homeless or sheltered people have accessed social housing. Taking into account all the housing options (boarding house, rental intermediation in the private park), 305,000 people accessed a permanent housing solution over this period.

At the same time, the State has mobilized strongly, with associations, to respond to the emergency during the health crisis. 40,000 additional accommodation places were created between 2020 and 2021, bringing the total park to 200,000 places. Last May, the Government announced that these 200,000 places would be maintained until spring 2022, thus breaking with the “thermometer management” of accommodation which has so far resulted in reductions in the streets of people due to the closure of places at the end of winter.

3. Accelerate the energy renovation of housing

Even today, 7 million homes are poorly insulated and 14% of French people feel cold at home. Faced with these figures, the Government wished to accelerate the energy renovation of buildings with a triple social, ecological and economic objective: lowering the energy bill, reducing energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions, and promoting employment in this sector of activity.

To encourage the French to renovate their homes, the Government has launched MaPrimeRenov ‘, a simpler, fairer and more efficient aid. MaPrimeRenov ‘has been open since January 2021 to all owner-occupiers and owner-lessors, regardless of their income, as well as to all condominiums. More than 600,000 files have been filed since the start of the year. In addition, from January 1, 2022, a more readable support package for household energy renovation will be launched with “Mon Accompagnateur Rénov ‘”.

In addition, the “heating boost” bonus for the energy saving certificates system launched in January 2019 supports the replacement of heating equipment, particularly fuel oil, with equipment that is more economical and emits less greenhouse gas. Greenhouse. As of October 31, 2021, more than 307,000 “nudges” had been granted.