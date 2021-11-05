Modern Pentathlon International Union withdraws equestrianism from its events

This is news that will revolutionize modern pentathlon. Meeting in Monaco last week, the International Modern Pentathlon Union (UIPM) announced its decision to withdraw the equestrian event on Thursday, November 4.

“This historic decision comes after the UIPM Executive Council (EC) unanimously endorsed a series of recommendations made by the UIPM Innovation Committee”, the organization explains in a press release. A decision that comes a few months after the Olympic Games in Tokyo, which had proven in front of television cameras around the world how random the event could be due to the drawing of lots for the horses. During the Olympic event, the German, Annika Schleu, had paid the price with a horse that did not want to overcome obstacles. She had signed a zero point in the discipline.

In the same press release, the UIPM specifies that a new discipline will replace horse riding. It should be announced in the coming weeks.

A consultation was launched today. It will include athletes, coaches as well as the media and marketing partners of the International Federation. The new discipline will have to ensure equality and equity between the sexes, be easily understandable for the public, be low cost for athletes and organizers or be compatible with the new 90-minute elimination format.

UIPM has opened a consultation process to identify a suitable replacement for #Riding in the Olympic sport of #ModernPentathlon. Read the Press release https://t.co/zhTXTiGPSZ pic.twitter.com/l2TaFimdJJ

This new formula will not come into force until after the Olympic Games in Paris 2024. For the Olympic Games in France, the events will take place at the Palace of Versailles for horse riding, laser-run, swimming as well as the bonus round of fencing, but also Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines national velodrome for the first day of the fencing events.