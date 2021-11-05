More

    Monaco held in check by PSV Eindhoven in the Europa League

    Sports


    As much as the first leg in Eindhoven, won 2-1 by Monaco against PSV, had been lively and interesting, the return to the Principality, completed with a sad 0-0, turned out to be of little interest. The second half was more enjoyable than the first, with no clear chances on either side.

    No obvious error on the penalty not awarded to ASM

    After a strike from Zahavi just next (50th), Boadu stumbled on Drommel (50th). There was then a cross from Golovine for the not well-turned-down head of Tchouaméni (67th) and an attempt by Volland countered (73rd). Above all, there was a light stroller in the area of ​​Phillipp Mwene on Sofiane Diop (84th) that some referees might have sanctioned with a penalty. But this was not the case with Mr Cakir (TUR), and since it was not a manifest error, the VAR did not intervene.


    So, with this 0-0, and the other draw in which the match between Real Sociedad and Sturm Graz (1-1) ended – the Norwegian Sorloth (53rd) responding to Jantscher (38th) – all the world has advanced by one point in this group B of the Europa League. If Sturm Graz is dropped (only one point), the suspense remains for the first three places in the group, Monaco still leading, with two lengths ahead of Real Sociedad and three over PSV, on which the advantage to the particular goal difference may prove useful.


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleFrance registers more than 9,500 new cases in 24 hours – 04/11/2021 at 20:07
    Next articleNetflix series finale trailer revealed

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC