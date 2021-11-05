Monaco held in check by PSV Eindhoven in the Europa League

As much as the first leg in Eindhoven, won 2-1 by Monaco against PSV, had been lively and interesting, the return to the Principality, completed with a sad 0-0, turned out to be of little interest. The second half was more enjoyable than the first, with no clear chances on either side.
No obvious error on the penalty not awarded to ASM
After a strike from Zahavi just next (50th), Boadu stumbled on Drommel (50th). There was then a cross from Golovine for the not well-turned-down head of Tchouaméni (67th) and an attempt by Volland countered (73rd). Above all, there was a light stroller in the area of Phillipp Mwene on Sofiane Diop (84th) that some referees might have sanctioned with a penalty. But this was not the case with Mr Cakir (TUR), and since it was not a manifest error, the VAR did not intervene.
So, with this 0-0, and the other draw in which the match between Real Sociedad and Sturm Graz (1-1) ended – the Norwegian Sorloth (53rd) responding to Jantscher (38th) – all the world has advanced by one point in this group B of the Europa League. If Sturm Graz is dropped (only one point), the suspense remains for the first three places in the group, Monaco still leading, with two lengths ahead of Real Sociedad and three over PSV, on which the advantage to the particular goal difference may prove useful.