Monaco held in check by PSV Eindhoven in the Europa League

So, with this 0-0, and the other draw in which the match between Real Sociedad and Sturm Graz (1-1) ended – the Norwegian Sorloth (53rd) responding to Jantscher (38th) – all the world has advanced by one point in this group B of the Europa League. If Sturm Graz is dropped (only one point), the suspense remains for the first three places in the group, Monaco still leading, with two lengths ahead of Real Sociedad and three over PSV, on which the advantage to the particular goal difference may prove useful.