MotoGP Portimão-2: Two more goals assigned to Fabio Quartararo …

With the clear victory acquired in Portugal during the third round of the MotoGP World Championship last April, the obtaining of the world title in Misano two weeks ago, and the arrival of a new Michelin front tire that could suit him , all lights are green for Fabio Quartararo before this second race on the Autódromo Internacional do Algarve in Portimão.

With nothing more to lose in the drivers’ championship, the young Frenchman will focus on obtaining the Team and Manufacturer titles in an attempt to bring a triple crown to Yamaha.

The Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP team is 13 points ahead of Ducati Lenovo Team in the team standings (with a maximum of 90 points to be gained), while Yamaha is second behind Ducati in the constructors’ standings, behind by 12 points. (and a maximum of 50 points to be won), but it is a El Diablo in full confidence and freed from the pressure of the title which presents itself at this 17th and penultimate meeting of the MotoGP season 2021.

Fabio Quartararo : “ It took a little while, but winning the 2021 MotoGP World Championship has finally become a reality! Now that I don’t have to think about the standings and points all the time, I can go back to the mindset we had when we came here earlier in the year. Our aim is to be first again, as was the case at the start of the championship, because we still have to fight for the team title and the constructor title. We had an incredible race on this circuit during the Portuguese GP. The pace was very fast, so I’m very curious to see what we can do this weekend. “

Massimo Meregalli : “ We are heading towards Portimão, still on a cloud for Fabio. But there is still work to be done. With the drivers’ championship secured, we can now focus on the team and constructor championship. We want to get the best possible results and after Fabio’s brilliant victory on this circuit in the third round we are confident in our ability to be ahead this time again. But anyway, we can’t wait to get down to business and give our best. “