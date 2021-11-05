Nabil Fekir went crazy …

“Nightmare before the derby.” Estadio Deportivo thus summarizes in one the difficult evening of Betis on the lawn of Bayer Leverkusen this Thursday evening. Swept away by the Germans (4-0, 4th day of the Europa League), the Verdiblancos did not really gain confidence before the reception of Sevilla FC this weekend (13th day of La Liga). Worse, at the very end of the match, they probably lost Nabil Fekir (28) for several European matches.

Author of a good match so far despite the defeat of his family, with several chances and a free kick on the crossbar, the French striker lost his nerves at the entrance of additional time by taking Kerem Demirbay by the throat ( 28 years old), who had just hit the leather when the Béticos were to benefit from a free kick, in a vehement way. If he recovered quickly, the international tricolor (25 caps, 2 goals) angered the locals and a crowd on the ground.





Incomprehensible “Short circuit”

The referee of the meeting, Anthony Taylor, did not hesitate to send him a direct red card, synonymous with exclusion and, surely, wider sanction. Demirbay was also expelled. In Spain, this Friday, we are still wondering what could have happened to the 2018 world champion, who received his 4th red since his arrival in Andalusia in the summer of 2019. “Fekir short circuit”, Explain Marca, while Ace consider that “Fekir has lost his nerves”. ED considers that, without its red, “He would have had a very good grade”, for being “The best of his own” in attack on the meadow.

Manuel Pellegrini, his coach, defended him at a press conference. “For Fekir, it’s a mixture of frustration with the result and the amount of fouls he suffered during the match. On the action of red, after we had fouled him, we shot the ball and shoved. He reacted, logically, because we are human beings. We will see what its sanction will be, we cannot know for the moment. It is an unexpected reaction, but provoked ”, explained the Chilean, who would probably have gone well with that …