NASA will deflect an asteroid, a “planetary defense” mission

In just under a year, a NASA spacecraft will intentionally crash into the surface of an asteroid. The goal ? Deviate from its trajectory. Qualified as “planetary defense”, this mission must enable humanity to be prepared in the event of a threat of impact in the future.

The scenario is reminiscent of that of the movie “Armageddon”, in which Bruce Willis and Ben Affleck save the planet from a huge asteroid rushing towards Earth. But it is a very real experiment that the American space agency is carrying out here. While no known large asteroids are currently on a collision course, it is a matter of preparing for this eventuality.

We don’t want to end up in a position where an asteroid is heading towards Earth

“We don’t want to find ourselves in a position where an asteroid is heading towards Earth, and where we have to test this technique” for the first time, Lindley Johnson of the Department of Planetary Defense told a press conference Thursday. from NASA.

The mission, dubbed DART (dart in English and acronym for Double Asteroid Redirection Test), will take off from California aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on November 23 at 10:20 p.m. local time. Ten months later, the spacecraft will strike its target, then eleven million kilometers from Earth – in fact, the moment its closest distance to Earth.

In reality, the target is twofold: first a large asteroid, Didymos, which measures 780 meters in diameter, twice the height of the Eiffel Tower. And, in orbit around it, a moon, Dimorphos, 160 meters in diameter – taller than the Statue of Liberty. It is on this moon that the ship, about a hundred times smaller than it, will come to finish its race, projected at a speed of 24,000 km / h. The impact will project tons and tons of material.





But “this will not destroy the asteroid, it will just give it a little blow,” said Nancy Chabot, from the applied physics laboratory at Johns Hopkins University, which is leading the mission in partnership with NASA. Thus, the orbit of the small asteroid around the big one will be reduced by only “about 1%”, she explained.

Thanks to the observations made by telescopes on Earth for decades, we know that Dimorphos currently circles Didymos in exactly 11 hours and 55 minutes.

Using these same telescopes, this period will be measured again after the collision. It will then be maybe “11 hours and 45 minutes, or something like that,” the researcher said.

How much exactly? Scientists don’t know it, and that’s exactly what they want to find out. Many factors come into play, including the angle of impact, the appearance of the asteroid’s surface, its composition or even its exact mass, unknown until now.

In this way, “if one day an asteroid is discovered on a collision course with the Earth […] we will have an idea of ​​how much force we will need for this asteroid to miss Earth, ”explained Andy Cheng of Johns Hopkins University.

The orbit around the Sun of Didymos, the large asteroid, will also be slightly modified, due to the gravitational relationship with its moon, Cheng said. But this change is “too small to measure. So it’s a very safe experience,” he said.

27,000 asteroids close to Earth

About 27,000 asteroids near the blue planet are known at present. Asteroid Bennu, which measures 500 meters in diameter, is one of two identified asteroids in our solar system posing the most risk to Earth, according to NASA. But by 2300, the risk of a collision is only 0.057%.