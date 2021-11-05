Netflix series finale trailer revealed

One month before the release of the last episodes of the Spanish series, the streaming platform has posted its teaser online. Be careful, spoilers.

“Tokyo is dead”, Denver confirms in tears on the music The Funeral from Band of Horses. Even though the first episodes of the final season of La Casa de Papel, released on September 3, left little room for doubt. The fiery character played by Ursula Corberò has indeed sacrificed himself at the cost of his life. Series creator Alex Pina still left him the reins of storytelling and, like his popular predecessors, Berlin and Nairobi, a few flashback appearances.





For the rest of the footage, it’s a high-tension finale that awaits fans of La Casa de Papel . None of the robbers seem safe from a tragic death like Tokyo, not even The Professor who, according to the images, is about to join his team in the House of the Mint of Spain.

»READ ALSO – Hawkeye, The Wheel of Time, Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionnists… Which series to discover in November?

Who will have the right to a happy ending? Police and their special forces team, already brought into the building, promising “To put an end to this robbery”? Or the robbers recognizable by their red jumpsuit and Dalí mask in doubt like Palermo? Alicia Sierra, fallen police officer, will she become a great ally for the Professor? This final season promises blood and tears. After a release in 2017 and an immediate international success, the enthusiasm of the fans fell over the seasons. The finale, available from December 3, will he meet the expectations of fans of the biggest heist series?

»Follow all the information from TV Magazine on Facebook and Twitter .