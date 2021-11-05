Netizens Divided By LGBTQ + Representation In Latest Marvel

After offering you a detailed review from the movie The Eternals, and have provided you with some explanations concerning the two post-credits scenes of the film, we got wind of a polemic wave. Internet users are in fact divided, after having seen The Eternals, not only on LGBTQ + representation characters in the film, but also on the actions of these same characters. We take stock of the subject.

Warning: this article contains spoils for several scenes from the film The Eternals. If you don’t want to get spoiled, don’t read on.

Unhappy Internet users

Some Internet users, after having seen the film The Eternals, wanted to express their opinion concerning the profiles of the new characters presented. Among the latter is in fact the character of Phastos, who is a black character, and homosexual. He appears in a relationship with a man whose role is played by Haaz Sleiman, a Lebanese actor, and both have a child. The character of Sprite, moreover, is a young female character, which seems quite androgynous to some viewers.

Some Internet users have pointed to the highlighting of the sexuality of some of these characters, sometimes to explain the fact that they did not want to know the sexual orientation of these characters, sometimes to express their disagreement with the fact, according to them, that it is above all a “marketing” choice.

I don’t care that people of that type are in the movie. It’s when that’s what they base a lot of their marketing on and what they contribute their success to makes me mad. Much like Shang-Chi did. October 31, 2021

I don’t care that these types of people are in the movie. It’s when they base a lot of their marketing on it and it contributes to their success that it gets on my nerves. Kind of like Shang-Chi.

The film #Eternals … Bunch of dog there’s only one black and only one arab in the movie, you made them be gay. Film too LGBT a personal you don’t really know if it’s a guy or a girl. The film has a lot of action but a lot of dialogue as well. Disappointed with the movie November 3, 2021

At the cine for the Eternals the whole room shouted when we saw the homosexual arabic with the nigga (not to change the same minority who are lgbt) I like my 93 you can see that November 4, 2021

of Internet users satisfied, on the contrary, to see more inclusiveness

While some Internet users have expressed their anger on social networks, many others have sought to support Marvel Studios decisions, who now seek to highlight diverse and varied profiles, some of whom are from minorities.

if you see any reviews about the Lgbt personal case in #Eternals you can breathe, because the present subject, very well approached in one scene and not at all forced.

Those who cry / are going to cry for it Are gigantic forces.

November 3, 2021

FINALLY a decent LGBT representation in the MCU #Eternals November 3, 2021

Do you realize that in Eternals we have 2 Asian, 2 Arab, 1 black GAY married to 1 Arab, 1 deaf black (+3 white.he.s) and all that just in the main team ??? Why it took so many years for Marvel to put so much diversity in its films ???? November 3, 2021

LET’S GO LGBT REPRESENTATION IN ETERNALS THAT’S WHAT WE WANT OMG November 3, 2021

Unhappy Internet users for a specific scene

Among internet users who defend the fact that the MCU chose to take the path of inclusion, some of them did not appreciate the fact that Phastos, the black and homosexual character of the film, was named responsible for the Hiroshima disaster.

Eternals retconning history to make a gay Black man responsible for Hiroshima is almost too good to be true. If this is representation, I’m sold. In the next one they should show an ace she / they inventing slavery. October 27, 2021

The Eternals who rearrange history to make a black man gay responsible for Hiroshima is almost too good to be true. If this is the “representation” (understand in the sense of “inclusion”), I am sold. In the next series, they should show an asexual, she / he, who invents slavery.

Just found out there’s a gay black character in Marvel’s Eternals who canonically caused the Hiroshima bombing lmao, Disney is hilariously bad at representation October 29, 2021

I just found out that there is a gay black character in Marvel’s Eternals who canonically caused the bombing of Hiroshima, Disney really does laugh when it comes to misrepresenting minorities.

Eternals features a gay man who literally did the literal bombing of literal Hiroshima on screen and the homophobes still think it’s too gay October 28, 2021

The Eternals presents a gay man who literally bombarded Hiroshima onscreen, and homophobes still think it’s too gay.

I saw this morning that in the Eternals Marvel had made a gay black guy responsible for Hiroshima and jsp if I’m going to be able to sleep tonight October 27, 2021

And you, on your side, have you seen the film The Eternals ? What do you think of the inclusion of these new characters? Did the scene related to Hiroshima bother you?