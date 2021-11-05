new blow for Lionel Messi before Bordeaux!

Zapping Eleven Mondial TOP 10: The most profitable transfers in history

Fright swept through the Parc des Princes in less than a second. At half-time in the match against Lille last Friday in Ligue 1, Lionel Messi was forced to leave his family, the fault of a pain in the hamstrings on the left and a pain in the knee following a contusion, like the ‘then said the club’s statement. In the group for the trip to the lawn of RB Leipzig, the Argentinian was finally not able to participate, obviously not yet fully recovered.

This weekend, Paris Saint-Germain must face the Girondins de Bordeaux on the 13th day, an event that should again be missed La Pulga. Indeed, the dailies the team and The Parisian display this morning a certain form of pessimism for the one who will however have had the agreement to join his selection on the occasion of the looming international break. To see Lionel Messi again with PSG, it will therefore be necessary to wait a little longer, unless you follow the matches of Argentina. Albiceleste must face Uruguay as well as Brazil to get closer to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



