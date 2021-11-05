new revelations about Dembélé’s injury

Zapping Goal! Football club Ronaldo – Messi: the duel in figures

Unlikely that the case will bring additional credibility to the staff of FC Barcelona. Who, like the club management, has suffered from the results and criticism for months now. The last quack in question concerns the French striker of Barça, Ousmane Dembélé, returned to the field last Tuesday evening during the victory of the Catalans against Dynamo Kiev (1-0).

Injured for four months, Dembélé played the last 25 minutes. And injured himself again with a strained thigh. Poison? Badly managed player? The daily Sport said more this morning, ensuring that the return of the French was forced! Indeed, the medical staff would have advised Sergi Barjuan, the interim coach, not to play the French international or to give him fifteen minutes at most. Dembélé has played 25.

At the end of the match, Sergi said this: “I put him on the pitch earlier than expected because I saw that we needed something different. And he accepted it. It is to be congratulated that some players who were not 100% wanted to play this game. “



