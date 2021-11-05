news about Messi’s injury

Injured in the hamstrings and hit in the left knee, Lionel Messi is still uncertain a little more than 24 hours before the match against Bordeaux on Saturday on behalf of the 13th day of Ligue 1. Selected with Argentina for the next international break , the number 30, who missed the game against Leipzig on Wednesday, was pictured in Madrid on Thursday. Copiously relayed images.

According to Olé, Lionel Messi was in the Spanish capital to treat his injury. Spotted at the exit of a doctor’s office, the Parisian star would have received a treatment there, allowing him to get back on his legs more quickly. According to the site, La Pulga received platelet-rich plasma, a medical treatment aimed at regenerating injured muscle tissue.





The substance is then obtained from its own blood. This sample is centrifuged and its components (red blood cells, white blood cells, platelets, plasma) are separated to obtain a higher concentration of platelets. The latter is then placed in the area to be regenerated, in this case the hamstrings. It remains to be seen whether this will be enough to be able to ensure his trip to Gironde this weekend before flying to Argentina with his national team.