Nintendo: the firm talks about its future and confirms a new console!

If it is already very powerful today, Nintendo intends to further strengthen its position during the years to come… and by taking the position of maintaining its current policy, focusing mainly on hardware.

Yesterday, we shared with you the new Switch sales figures, which are decidedly impressive despite lower forecasts for this fiscal year. It is still in the same document – reporting the financial results of the last semester of the company – that we learn a little more about the future of the Kyoto firm.

A new Nintendo console coming … someday

If the report mainly reports on Nintendo’s latest balance sheets, it also discusses the company’s future plans and these seem to be based on what makes its current success: a physical console and video games. It may seem obvious, but in a time when everything dematerialized takes an increasingly imposing place and where the disappearance of machines seems to point the tip of its nose, Nintendo’s wish to maintain its authenticity should be emphasized.

The manufacturer thus confirms the development and release of a new console, to come in… “20XX” (understand, this century). So yes, it’s a bit wide range but it serves above all to show Nintendo’s interest in the hardware sector, without going too far for the moment. Here is what can also be read in the financial document.

Nintendo plans to develop its business around the fundamental concept of creating unique hardware and software products. We seek a virtuous circle for our hardware-software market and the provision of Nintendo Account-based services and content, in which interactions are created with ever more consumers and strengthened to establish long-term mutually positive relationships.



In other words, Nintendo wants to continue exactly on its current policy, effectively more than prolific and a playing field on which its performance is excellent. It remains to be seen whether by next console, the organization hears the arrival of a new edition of the Switch, a completely new machine … or both.

