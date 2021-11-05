OM – Lazio Rome (2-2) – “Justice does not exist in football”, according to Sampaoli: Marseille, always the same song

This season, Marseille in the European Cup is a bit of an endless story. OM dominate but OM do not win. Never. Four bitter-tasting draws that put Marseille, third, in an indelicate position. This Thursday, as during each of their European exit except perhaps the trip to Rome (0-0), the Phocéens ended the meeting against Lazio (2-2) with a ton of regrets. “We managed to play without fear, but in this tournament we weren’t very lucky, summed up Jorge Sampaoli quite well. Justice in football does not really exist. We were up to it during these four matches, with courage and personality.“

The finding is always the same: “We deserve better“, diagnosed Valentin Rongier on the antennas of W9.”We have frustration, reacted Dimitri Payet. We put in the right ingredients to be up to the task. Against Lazio, in the two matches, we made two draws but on points, we are ahead. “This is a good leg for the Marseillais, they who no longer have their destiny in hand two days from the end. The real regret of the evening remains these two goals conceded stupidly. Because this Thursday, OM had finally materialized his good intentions, but two individual mistakes plagued the scenario.

Two fatal errors

“We are very disappointed with the way they scored both goals, summarized Mattéo Guendouzi. We deserved the three points but we gave them two goals because they had nothing.“The first, conceded just before the break, put”a blow in the back of the head“to the Marseillais in the words of Payet. At the end of an ultra-dominated first period, OM let clinical Italians return to an unfortunate counter from William Saliba and a dubious alignment from Valentin Rongier.

At the end of the locker room, rebelote. A little applied pass from the former Nantes resident completely escapes the former Stéphanois, guilty of a real air hole. And Motionless, totally against the course of the meeting, turns off the Vélodrome. “We pay cash for the two mistakes“, Decided Captain Payet. Yes, the Phocéens can also attack themselves despite their exciting performance. Basically, it is Maurizio Sarri, the coach of the Neapolitans, who makes the best analysis of the Marseille European course : “I think OM are the most difficult opponents to face in this group. But in the standings, Galatasaray is ahead. “This will not console OM but rather fuel their frustration.

